Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on November 1st

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $24.32.
