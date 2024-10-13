Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on November 1st

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

