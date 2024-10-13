ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.09 and traded as high as C$48.00. ATCO shares last traded at C$47.90, with a volume of 184,993 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$45,650.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,150 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

