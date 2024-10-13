Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 40.3% in September

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of ASTC opened at $8.20 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 701.08%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

