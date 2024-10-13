Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. 17,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 144,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $710.78 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Astronics by 10.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

