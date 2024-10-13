ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Update

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

Shares of ASR Nederland stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. ASR Nederland has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $48.45.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

