ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,760,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.72 on Friday, reaching $840.69. 964,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $844.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $924.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

