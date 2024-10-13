Arweave (AR) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $18.70 or 0.00029967 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $27.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Arweave has a current supply of 65,652,466. The last known price of Arweave is 19.25842117 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $36,724,866.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arweave.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

