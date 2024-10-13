Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AROW. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,165.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,520. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

