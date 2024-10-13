Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Down 63.2% in September

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armlogi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTOC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 560,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45. Armlogi has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Get Armlogi alerts:

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.