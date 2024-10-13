ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.76 and last traded at $151.27. 975,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,362,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 388.37.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

