Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Raised to “Hold” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Arhaus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARHS opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

