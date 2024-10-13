Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $80.38 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $80.38 million and $5.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency . Ardor has a current supply of 998,999,495. The last known price of Ardor is 0.08275465 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,780,092.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelurida.com/ardor.”

