Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Arcadium Lithium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.61. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

