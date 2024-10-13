Arbitrum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.94 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $186.79 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.53330567 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1014 active market(s) with $189,575,177.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

