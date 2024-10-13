Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

APRE opened at $2.60 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

