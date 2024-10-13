Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Head to Head Comparison

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioxytran and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 10 1 2.80

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $70.20, indicating a potential upside of 158.66%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$4.28 million ($0.02) -5.50 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $628.79 million 5.24 -$528.63 million ($3.46) -7.84

This table compares Bioxytran and Apellis Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bioxytran has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioxytran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.0% of Bioxytran shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -2,417.46% Apellis Pharmaceuticals -52.99% -138.32% -39.63%

Volatility & Risk

Bioxytran has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Bioxytran on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing. It is also developing ProLectin-Rx, a polysaccharide derived from pectin that binds to, and blocks the activity of galectin-1, a type of galectin for treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA). The company also develops APL-3007, a small interfering RNA, or siRNA, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as an oral complement inhibitor that is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for development and commercialization of pegcetacoplan; and a collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam’s base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

