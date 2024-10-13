AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:AOTG opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $42.40.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
