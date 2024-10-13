AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AOTG opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

