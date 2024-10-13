AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $384.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $384.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.06.

NYSE AON opened at $355.15 on Wednesday. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $360.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.73 and its 200 day moving average is $314.29.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

