ANyONe Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $566,914.85 (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market cap of $82.47 million and approximately $566,914.85 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,507,042 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,953,657.5371165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.97860147 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $637,089.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

