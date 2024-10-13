Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295,471 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 12.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 8.32% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $386,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,515,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 336,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after purchasing an additional 316,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,976,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $66.07 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

