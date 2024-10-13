Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $17,740,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 24.5% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $149.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $156.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

