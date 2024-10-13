Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $28.18 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,082 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 6.40% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,032,000 after purchasing an additional 818,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:UBND opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.