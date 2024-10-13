Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $145.52 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $145,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.