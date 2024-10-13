Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $294.91 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.