Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vestis worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,431,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,586,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $10,042,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

VSTS stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

