Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,626 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 451,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 221,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000.

Shares of JSI stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

