Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at $3,328,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of IES by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 1,863.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in IES by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IES stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.75 and a twelve month high of $220.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.38.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

IES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,535,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,714.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

