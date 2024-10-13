Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,198,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,566,000 after buying an additional 425,860 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 12,338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 670,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,331,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 154,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

UYLD stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

