Analyzing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Gogoro has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and The Shyft Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $333.94 million 0.43 -$76.04 million ($0.21) -2.81 The Shyft Group $872.20 million 0.47 $6.50 million ($0.08) -149.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogoro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.9% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -19.11% -33.04% -10.23% The Shyft Group -0.30% 1.22% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gogoro and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Shyft Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 272.44%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Gogoro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment provides diesel motor home chassis; and truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. The segment also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. It sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

