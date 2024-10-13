Analysts Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

OLMA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $672.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.02. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

