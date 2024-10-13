Ampleforth Governance Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00004850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,263,553 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth Governance Token has a current supply of 15,297,897.14455933 with 14,263,553.15380151 in circulation. The last known price of Ampleforth Governance Token is 3.0560982 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $1,135,319.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

