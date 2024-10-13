Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $517,016.25

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $36.03 million and approximately $517,016.25 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 73,798,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth has a current supply of 71,340,364.0437231 with 28,274,493.6 in circulation. The last known price of Ampleforth is 1.22774043 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $274,240.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

