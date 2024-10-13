Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,059.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,059.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,740,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

