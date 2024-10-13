AMP Limited (AMPPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.047 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $2.04.

AMP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23.

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

