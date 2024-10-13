American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.25 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $105.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

