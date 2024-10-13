Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $505.59. 645,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,514. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.97. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

