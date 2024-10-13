Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $7.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of IWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.13. 215,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,154. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

