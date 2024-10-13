Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 116 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,373,165.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.28.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.20. 2,298,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,229. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.81 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

