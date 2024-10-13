Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.25 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

