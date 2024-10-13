Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 6212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered Altius Renewable Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$364.25 million, a PE ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 250.01 and a quick ratio of 102.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 206.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.1215367 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

