ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 39284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

