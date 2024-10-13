Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.62.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $284.32 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after buying an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,886,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.