Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.67.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.27. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.