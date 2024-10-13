Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.