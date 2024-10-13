Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UNFree Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.67.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.27. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

