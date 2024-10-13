Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.99 and traded as low as $52.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 26,773 shares.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

