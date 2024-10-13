Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,634,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 4,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

