Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

