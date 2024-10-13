Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.4 %
ACI opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
See Also
