Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Update

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Agent Information Software Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.36. Agent Information Software has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Agent Information Software Dividend Announcement

About Agent Information Software

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Agent Information Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.