Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Update

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.36. Agent Information Software has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.12.
Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.
Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.
