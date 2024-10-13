Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.89. 42,136,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,067,195. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 246.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

