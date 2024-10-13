Adshares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $464.48 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $7.70 million and $464.48 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,055 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares (ADS) is a cryptocurrency . Adshares has a current supply of 38,758,206 with 38,749,055.246665 in circulation. The last known price of Adshares is 0.20327375 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,159.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

