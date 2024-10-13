ADENTRA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ADEN)

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

ADENTRA Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE ADEN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,790. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADEN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at ADENTRA

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $42,965.12. 10.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

